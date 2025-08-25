Justin Bieber's Thirst Trap Has Wife Hailey Rolling Her Eyes

Justin Bieber's latest thirst trap may've given wife Hailey the "ick" ... the makeup mogul has offered up a less-than-desirable reaction to his shirtless snap on social media.

The pop star was clearly feeling himself on Monday, when he dropped a couple mirror selfies after seemingly working out at a home gym. Justin knew the pics of his sweat session would send his fans into a tizzy, self-describing them as "thirstrap fa u hoes."

While plenty of Justin's followers applauded his spicy upload, Hailey gave a short, albeit curt, response to his online activity.

Specifically, Mrs. Bieber dropped the eyeroll emoji, "🙄," in the comments of his Instagram post ... furthering fueling chatter about the pair's marriage.

Remember, Justin and Hailey's relationship has been scrutinized quite a bit over the years, but faced an immense amount of heat this spring after the singer's controversial response to HB's Vogue cover.

The drama prompted some cryptic posts from Justin, as well as saw Hailey stepping out without her wedding ring ... but the pair seemed to be doing just fine this summer, especially after celebrating son Jack Blues' first birthday on Friday.