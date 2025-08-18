Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Bieber Imitator Banned From Las Vegas Club After Fooling Staff

Justin Bieber Impersonator Gets The Boot From Vegas Nightclub ... After Tricking Staff!

By TMZ Staff
Published
081825_justin_bieber_impersonator_kal
THAT YOU, JB???
SplashNews.com

A Justin Bieber impersonator landed in hot water over the weekend after he tricked the staff at a Las Vegas hotel into believing he was actually The Biebs -- and ended up performing onstage in front of a packed crowd ... TMZ has learned.

The bizarre incident went down Saturday night at the Wynn Las Vegas after DJ Gryffin was told Bieber was in town and wanted to crank out a surprise performance at XS Nightclub, according to sources with direct knowledge.

Our sources say Gryffin thought the Bieber imitator was the real deal and he even invited fake Justin into the booth before the impersonator hit the stage in the club to sing several of the hitmaker's songs.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Well, the Wynn staff finally got wind of the scam and put a stop to the imposter and gave him the boot!

A rep for Wynn and XS Nightclub tells TMZ ... "After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage. As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry."

justin-bieber-impersonator-speaking-kal-08-18-2025
SPEAKING TO THE PEOPLE
Facebook / Dylan Desclos

Looks like for this fake Bieber ... it's too late to say sorry!!!

Related articles