Justin Bieber Imitator Banned From Las Vegas Club After Fooling Staff

A Justin Bieber impersonator landed in hot water over the weekend after he tricked the staff at a Las Vegas hotel into believing he was actually The Biebs -- and ended up performing onstage in front of a packed crowd ... TMZ has learned.

The bizarre incident went down Saturday night at the Wynn Las Vegas after DJ Gryffin was told Bieber was in town and wanted to crank out a surprise performance at XS Nightclub, according to sources with direct knowledge.

Can someone explain why this is a thing? Going this far to look like somebody. Or are him and Justin working together to promote something? Not going to lie he almost had me fooled and clearly had all these other people fooled. Once I got in his face🤔naww🤣@LasVegasLocally pic.twitter.com/61W8kLjQee — trinbeannn (@trinbeannn) August 17, 2025 @trinbeannn

Our sources say Gryffin thought the Bieber imitator was the real deal and he even invited fake Justin into the booth before the impersonator hit the stage in the club to sing several of the hitmaker's songs.

Well, the Wynn staff finally got wind of the scam and put a stop to the imposter and gave him the boot!

A rep for Wynn and XS Nightclub tells TMZ ... "After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage. As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry."

