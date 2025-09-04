Justin Bieber Announces New Album 'Swag II' Dropping Tonight

It's one swaggy summer for Beliebers ... 'cause Justin Bieber just announced his 8th studio album, "Swag II."

The pop star shared the exciting news via a flurry of Instagram posts Thursday morning that show the album's name advertised on billboards across the world ... from New York to London to Shanghai and beyond.

The best part? Fans won't have to wait long ... the new music is dropping Thursday night at midnight.

As you know, this album follows the surprise release of "Swag" in July, which features songs such as "Daisies" and "Go Baby."

That album covers a range of topics ... from candid lyrics about Justin's marriage highs and lows, to his innermost thoughts on living in the spotlight.