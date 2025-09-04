Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Bieber Announces New Album 'Swag II' Dropping Tonight

Justin Bieber New Album 'Swag II' ... Dropping at Midnight!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
justin bieber swag 2 album main getty
Getty / Def Jam Recordings Composite

It's one swaggy summer for Beliebers ... 'cause Justin Bieber just announced his 8th studio album, "Swag II."

The pop star shared the exciting news via a flurry of Instagram posts Thursday morning that show the album's name advertised on billboards across the world ... from New York to London to Shanghai and beyond.

justin bieber swag ii sub instagram 2
Instagram / @lilbieber

The best part? Fans won't have to wait long ... the new music is dropping Thursday night at midnight.

justin bieber swag ii sub instagram 1
Instagram / @lilbieber

As you know, this album follows the surprise release of "Swag" in July, which features songs such as "Daisies" and "Go Baby."

kendall_biebers_live_kal
DID SOMEONE SAY PARTY???
TMZ.com

That album covers a range of topics ... from candid lyrics about Justin's marriage highs and lows, to his innermost thoughts on living in the spotlight.

If "Swag II" is anything like its predecessor, fans are in for more vulnerable lyrics and catchy beats. Stay tuned!

Related articles