Justin Bieber Shares Sexy Snap of Hailey After Gushing Over Wife In 'Swag II'

Justin Bieber's continuing his love fest over Hailey Bieber ... after dropping a new album where he sings her praises, he's sharing some sexy snaps of his wife.

Check out these photos Justin just shared on Instagram ... Hailey's looking amazing!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In one snap, Hailey's got her nipples trying to poke through her green top, which is unbuttoned just enough to show off her belly button and some serious side boob.

Justin also shared another shot of Hailey sipping a Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee.

The thirst traps were accompanied by an exploding head emoji ... in other words, Justin can't believe he's married to such a babe.

Justin's IG post comes house after he released "Swag II" ... he sings about Hailey in a bunch of tracks, promising she will "always be the one that I choose" and saying he will be her "safe space" and the one to take her pain away.