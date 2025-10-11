Kylie Jenner Stuns In Leather Pants, Crop Top

Kylie Jenner is feeling like royalty ... showing off her smoking hot body that's fit for a king -- a 'King Kylie' that is, in reference to her iconic 2010s fashion era.

Check out these photos of Kylie stepping out in Los Angeles, her toned abs are poking out from underneath her "KING" crop top ... and she's got the boobs out too.

Kylie's strutting around in some tight, black leather pants for good measure ... and she's back in L.A. after some recent globetrotting.

She was in France for Paris Fashion Week and then flew over to New York City to support her man, Timothée Chalamet, as he promoted his new movie, "Marty Supreme."

Kylie and Timothée also hit up a Yankees postseason game in the Bronx ... only to see Timmy's team get eliminated by Drake's Toronto Blue Jays.

Click through the gallery and enjoy her highness.

Play video content Instagram/@kyliejenner