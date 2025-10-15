Kylie Jenner Dons Latex Cutout Dress, Warns 'Careful What You Wish For'

You wanted it? You got it! Kylie Jenner is putting us all on notice with a revealing dress and seductive makeup ... in hot new pics!

Kylie posted on Instagram, "Careful what you wish for" on Wednesday, along with a crown emoji. In the pic, she's wearing a black, cutout latex dress and what appears to be makeup from her King Kylie Collection, launching October 18.

This comes after the mogul dropped a new single, "Fourth Strike," as promotion for her cosmetics launch.

The breathy song on her official YouTube page features her sultry yet crisp vocals as she croons ... "One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right ... Do it on purpose just to see how it ends." She closes out her verse by whispering, "King Kylie."

As you know, Kylie built an empire on bold colors, wild hair, and makeup that popped a decade ago -- and trust us, the full collection will no doubt serve that same fierce energy.