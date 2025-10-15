Blac Chyna Fuels Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Cryptic IG Post

Angela White -- formerly known as Blac Chyna -- has fans turning heads over her latest Instagram post ... sparking speculation she might be back with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian.

Check out the pics ... Angela poses in an all-white fit next to a white Ferrari off the side of a road -- but it's the caption that has the internet buzzing.

She tags Rob account in her caption along with, "This love is forever ♾️."

Needless to say, her comments are flooded with fans wondering if she and Rob are giving it another shot.

You'll recall ... Rob and Angela got engaged in 2016 -- the same year they welcomed their daughter Dream -- but called it quits by 2017.

Angela went on to sue members of Rob's fam -- Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie Jenner -- for defamation, seeking over $100M in damages. Her lawsuit alleged the family's influence led to her E! reality show with Rob, "Rob & Chyna," getting axed after just one season

In the end, the jury sided with the Kardashian-Jenners.

We caught up with Angela on "TMZ Live" back in August ... where she told us she's nothing like the woman she used to be -- nearly three years sober and living a whole new life.