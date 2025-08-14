Blac Chyna Discusses Sobriety Journey, Motherhood & New Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

Angela White -- formerly known as Blac Chyna -- is nearly three years sober and living a whole new life, and she's spilling on how it's transformed her world, from motherhood to career moves ... all with a new movie out soon!

We caught up with Angela Thursday on "TMZ Live" ... where she laid it all out -- crediting her baptism and faith for sparking self-reflection and healing -- and revealing her new 30-day challenge to inspire others on the same path.

Check out the full video -- Angela said her problem was binge drinking, not "everyday" boozing, but she says it's a form of alcoholism, nonetheless ... and one many people don't realize exists.

Now, Angela tells us she's nothing like the woman you saw in her old, alcohol-fueled reality show clips -- these days, she's all about reflecting on how far she's come, especially as a mom. Her kids might not have known something was off, but she sure did!

As for her 30-day challenge, it pushes people to take accountability and embrace solitude -- with all the tools on IamAngelaWhite.com, from scriptures for guidance to her own journal entries, plus more about her journey.

And now, that journey’s come full circle with a movie role -- starring as the lead in "Pardon Me: The Bevelyn B. Williams Story," based on the true story of an anti-abortion activist who ended up behind bars for targeting clinics.