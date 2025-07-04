Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Blac Chyna, Derrick Milano End Engagement

Blac Chyna Independent on the 4th of July ... Calls Off Engagement to Derrick Milano

By TMZ Staff
Published
blac chyna derrick milano split main getty
Getty

Blac Chyna has proclaimed her newly gained independence on this 4th of July ... 'cause she and Derrick Milano are donezo.

That's right -- the model and TV personality announced Friday she and Derrick decided to end their engagement after much "prayer and reflection."

blac chyna angela white derrick milano instagram sub
Instagram / @blacchyna

Seems like there's no bad blood here, as she noted ... "We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we both believe that God’s guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us, as we each continue our journeys."

Simple enough.

As we reported ... BC and DM got engaged last fall when he got down on one knee at Howard University's homecoming celebration, Yard Fest.

Getty

It was an easy question for Chyna -- she immediately said "Yes" in front of the cheering crowd.

blac chyna angela white derrick milano getty sub 2
Getty

This was Chyna's 3rd engagement -- she was previously engaged to Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

She welcomed a child with each ... she and the rapper share a son, King Cairo, and she and RK share daughter, Dream.

Onward and upward!

