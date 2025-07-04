Blac Chyna, Derrick Milano End Engagement

Blac Chyna has proclaimed her newly gained independence on this 4th of July ... 'cause she and Derrick Milano are donezo.

That's right -- the model and TV personality announced Friday she and Derrick decided to end their engagement after much "prayer and reflection."

Seems like there's no bad blood here, as she noted ... "We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we both believe that God’s guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us, as we each continue our journeys."

Simple enough.

As we reported ... BC and DM got engaged last fall when he got down on one knee at Howard University's homecoming celebration, Yard Fest.

It was an easy question for Chyna -- she immediately said "Yes" in front of the cheering crowd.

This was Chyna's 3rd engagement -- she was previously engaged to Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

Play video content

She welcomed a child with each ... she and the rapper share a son, King Cairo, and she and RK share daughter, Dream.