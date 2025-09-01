'The War Over OnlyFans,' Features Amber Rose, Blac Chyna and Other Stars

Play video content TMZ Studios

OF creator Amber Rose says OnlyFans is the safest and most lucrative area of sex work, while former OF creator Taylor Brazinsky says the platform is a cauldron of exploitation and sexual abuse ... and they both figure prominently in the war over OnlyFans.

The wildly successful platform has a ton of success stories, but just as many stories of heartache, and we expose both in the new FOX documentary, "TMZ Presents: The War Over OnlyFans."

The documentary also features "Wizards of Waverly Place" star/OF creator Dan Benson, and former OF creator Angela "Blac Chyna" White. There's also a stay-at-home-mom who has scored big on OnlyFans, and a former Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse who collabs with his wife.

We divide the doc into 2 parts -- first, the former creators who talk about the perils of OnlyFans, and then those who sing its praises.

At the end of the show, an audience that watched the doc votes on whether OnlyFans is legit or destructive.