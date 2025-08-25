Tennis Star Sachia Vickery Joined OnlyFans Because Of Low Pay From Sport

Play video content TMZ.com

Sachia Vickery’s not just serving aces --- she’s cashing in on OnlyFans ... but she's telling TMZ flat-out, she wouldn’t even be there if tennis players actually got paid what they deserve.

The athlete got real on TMZ Live Monday about her risqué side hustle ... saying it’s worth the gamble, 'cause in just a few months on the adult subscription grind, her bank account’s soaring higher than any serve she’s ever launched.

You gotta catch the full vid -- 'cause Sachia -- ranked 559 in the world -- says life outside the Top 100 is bleak. She even pulled out the receipts -- $2.1 mil over 14 years of pro tennis. Sounds big, but nope ... every dime went right back into survival mode -- coaches, physio, travel, the whole grind.

She told us this kind of financial freedom is a first ... and wild enough, she only stumbled into it after a shoulder injury benched her.

As for breaking tennis’ code of conduct? Sachia says she's keeping it clean ... no nudity, just lingerie, and playing by the rulebook. No fouls, no faults ... just profits!