Tennis Star Daniil Medvedev Melts Down At US Open, Obliterates Racket

Daniil Medvedev lost his cool Sunday night at the US Open, leading the crowd in a round of boos for a chair ump -- before he annihilated his racket in a wild post-match meltdown.

The tennis star's outburst began late in his tilt with Benjamin Bonzi at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York ... after a photographer had left his spot and walked along the side of the court, delaying the action.

INSANE scenes in the Medvedev & Bonzi match at US Open



A cameraman was trying to leave after Bonzi missed his 1st serve.



The umpire gave Bonzi a 1st serve.



A cameraman was trying to leave after Bonzi missed his 1st serve.

The umpire gave Bonzi a 1st serve.

Daniil: "Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What's wrong huh? Guys he wants to leave. He gets paid by…"

The match's official, Greg Allensworth, awarded Bonzi a first serve as a result of the cameraman's actions ... which enraged Medvedev.

The 29-year-old went up to the official and unloaded ... insisting it wasn't the right call. He then turned to microphones behind the chair and yelled, "He wants to go home, guys."

"He doesn't like to be here," he added. "He gets paid by the match, not by the hour."

Medvedev then encouraged spectators to delay proceedings by jeering.

Daniil Medvedev looking totally distraught after his loss to Bonzi at the U.S. open.



He’s smashing his racquet and just sitting on the court.



Brutal loss to swallow.



pic.twitter.com/CYvceKNR2M — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025 @TheTennisLetter

The interruption lasted several minutes before things finally calmed down enough for Bonzi to serve. Medvedev was able to come back briefly, but ultimately lost.

As he sat on a bench ruminating in the L -- he then demolished his racket.