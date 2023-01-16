Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Daniil Medvedev Tells Fan To 'F*** Off' During Australian Open Match

Daniil Medvedev Tells Fan To 'F*** Off' During Match ... At Australian Open

1/16/2023 1:56 PM PT

Daniil Medvedev reached his boiling point during his Australian Open match on Monday ... getting so pissed at a spectator, he told them to "f*** off."

The altercation went down as the Russian star faced off against Marcos Giron in the opening round of the tourney ... when he was up 5-2 over the American after winning the first two sets.

Getty

But, before Medvedev could handle business and finish Giron off, he confronted a fan in the stands for seemingly heckling him throughout the match.

As soon as he hurled the cuss word, the whole audience audibly reacted in shock.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

The outburst resulted in a code violation ... which, naturally, Medvedev didn't agree with.

Eventually, Medvedev -- who's the 7th seed in the tournament -- was able to secure the win ... 6-0, 6-1, 6-2.

Medvedev's beef with Australian Open attendees has been well-documented over the years ... and he certainly hasn't shied away from letting his feelings known with umpires.

Medvedev's next match is against Australian John Millman on Tuesday ... and something tells us he won't be getting many cheers.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later