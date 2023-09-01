Daniil Medvedev Loses His Cool Twice During U.S. Open Match
9/1/2023 5:43 AM PT
Daniil Medvedev could use a refresher course in tennis etiquette after twice flying off the handle at the U.S. Open Thursday night.
The tennis star first lost his cool after he blew several match points — one by double-faulting — in the third set of his second-round match against Christopher O’Connell in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
O’Connell went on to win the set, prompting an angry Medvedev to lash out at a camera person filming him during a break.
In the fourth set, Medvedev acted up again, yelling at crowd members chatting and walking back to their seats as he was about to serve. He screamed, “Can you shut up guys? Are you stupid or what?”
The audience booed Medvedev, but he still went on to victory, beating O’Connell 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 6-2.
Ranked No. 3 in the world, Medvedev is known for his fiery on-court personality and has previously come under attack from the U.S. Open crowd after throwing a tantrum during his 2019 match against Feliciano Lopez.