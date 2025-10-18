Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Tight Body Suit, Pink Wig at Cosmetics Pop-Up

Kylie Jenner King Kylie Brings Out Loyal Subjects Sisters Kim & Khloé, Hailey Bieber at Pop-Up

By TMZ Staff
Published
LOOKIN' GOOD LADIES!!!
King Kylie Jenner's court came out in full to support her cosmetics pop-up Friday night ... with her sisters leading the charge.

The reality star and mogul -- who recently embraced her "King Kylie" persona while featured on Terror Jr.'s song "Fourth Strike" -- held the event in L.A. ... and, she hopped out of a car looking Barbie Chic and holdings hands with her daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics Pop-up Event in LA
KJ showed off her curves in a bright pink latex dress and a matching pink wig ... really putting the HOT in hot pink.

Her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian followed her out of the whip ... each in barely-there outfits of their own.

hailey bieber kendall jenner kylie jenner instagram sub
Instagram / @haileybieber

Hailey Bieber went a bit off theme in an alluring black gown ... but, she was still the life of the party -- taking pics with Kendall Jenner who added a splash of blue to the festivities.

jessie d'lila combs sub getty swipe
Getty

Among the others in attendance ... Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Alabama Barker and even Jessie and D'Lila Combs -- Diddy's twin daughters -- who wore their standard matching outfits.

As you know ... Kylie's selling a "King Kylie" collection of makeup -- a throwback to her mid-2010s alter ego. She built an empire on bold colors and wild hair -- which perfectly describes last night's outlet.

It's good to be the King ... and, it's great the whole crew came out to support!

