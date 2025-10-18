Kylie Jenner Stuns in Tight Body Suit, Pink Wig at Cosmetics Pop-Up

Play video content TMZ.com

King Kylie Jenner's court came out in full to support her cosmetics pop-up Friday night ... with her sisters leading the charge.

The reality star and mogul -- who recently embraced her "King Kylie" persona while featured on Terror Jr.'s song "Fourth Strike" -- held the event in L.A. ... and, she hopped out of a car looking Barbie Chic and holdings hands with her daughter Stormi.

KJ showed off her curves in a bright pink latex dress and a matching pink wig ... really putting the HOT in hot pink.

Her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian followed her out of the whip ... each in barely-there outfits of their own.

Hailey Bieber went a bit off theme in an alluring black gown ... but, she was still the life of the party -- taking pics with Kendall Jenner who added a splash of blue to the festivities.

As you know ... Kylie's selling a "King Kylie" collection of makeup -- a throwback to her mid-2010s alter ego. She built an empire on bold colors and wild hair -- which perfectly describes last night's outlet.