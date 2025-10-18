Bebe Rexha Gives Surprise Performance in L.A.

Play video content

"Baby, I'm Jealous" of everyone who went out to Los Angeles' hot club Deliliah Friday night ... 'cause they got a surprise performance from Bebe Rexha!

Check out our footage -- Bebe exudes confidence as she grabs a mic and belts out a variety of songs, including her 2015 hit "Me, Myself & I" with G-Eazy ... and even sang Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money"!

The bubblegum pink-haired beauty also performed "No Scrubs" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" ... all in front of several celebrity guests including Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Gabriette, Bazzi, Victoria Villarreal and Suede Brooks.

She appeared to be having a blast as she showed off her vocal prowess ... and looked incredible while doing it, dressed in oversized blue jeans and a black strapless bodysuit with a glittery cross emblazoned across the front.