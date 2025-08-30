Bebe Rexha's Bebe-licious Shots to Kick Off Her 36th Birthday!

There's always a reason to celebrate when Bebe Rexha's around, although this weekend's a big one for her ... because she's turning 36!

To commemorate the special occasion, we've put together a gallery of the spiciest shots we could find of the hitmaker showing off her curvy physique!

Just make sure you've got something nearby to cool you off ... because these shots of the Grammy-nominated singer's bikini bod are seriously hot!