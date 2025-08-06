Cara Delevingne Throws Star-Studded Birthday Party at Chateau Marmont

Cara Delevingne may have just thrown the party of the summer ... celebrating her birthday in L.A. with a guest list full of A-list stars.

It all went down Tuesday night at Chateau Marmont, where some of Hollywood's biggest names were seen arriving left and right ... including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Coleman Domingo, Tiffany Haddish, Raven Symone, Bebe Rexha and more.

Margot Robbie and Jay Hernandez strutted into the party arm-in-arm ... and were later swarmed by paps as they left together and hopped into a Waymo.

The birthday girl herself looked all business as she was spotted behind the wheel, pulling up to her own bash with a bouquet of flowers in the back seat.

Things may have been a little awkward for Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi ... as the former couple showed up separately.

Best dressed? Chrishell Stause and G Flip, no question -- the couple was rocking baggy black suits and glossy loafers.