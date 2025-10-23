Kylie Jenner Addresses Controversial Gold Wedding Dress at Bieber Wedding

Kylie Jenner says her dress at Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding was fool's gold ... 'cause while the couple didn't mind her Oscar-colored 'fit, she wouldn't wear a getup like that again.

The reality star and fashion icon broke down 21 of her most iconic looks ... including the alluring gold dress which left little to the imagination that she wore to the nuptials in 2019.

Remember ... Kylie caught some flak for the outfit at the time ... with many online complimenting the dress, but feeling it wasn't really appropriate wedding attire.

Kylie tells Vogue she absolutely loves the dress, and the bride didn't have a problem with it ... but, she admits she probably wouldn't wear something like this to a wedding again. At the time, Kylie explains, she thought everyone planned to go all out like this ... and, she was just trying to match the vibe.

Jenner says the dress didn't stop her from having the best time though ... admitting she was probably the last person to leave the reception at the end of the night.