Kylie Jenner Announces Her Beloved Dog Norman Has Died

Kylie Jenner is heartbroken over the loss of a beloved family member -- her longtime pup, Norman.

In a tearful IG post Wednesday ... Kylie dropped a flood of sweet pics of Norman, along with a heartfelt tribute to the pup she first got for Christmas when she was just 17.

Kylie was clearly shattered ... saying her Italian Greyhound didn’t just complete her life, but brought pure joy to everyone who knew him.

She confessed that as Norman got older, she tried to brace herself for this moment ... but now that it’s here, her heart is shattered.

Still, Kylie found comfort knowing her kids got to meet and love him ... signing off her tribute with, "I love you forever."

Norman wasn’t just a pet -- he was one of Kylie’s most cherished companions, popping up in tons of social media posts alongside her pack of greyhounds and dachshunds.