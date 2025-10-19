Sharon Osbourne Mourns Death of Her Dog Elvis

Sharon Osbourne is saying goodbye to one of her most loyal companions ... her beloved dog Elvis has died.

The TV host shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Sunday, writing ... "I can't believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week. He gave me 14 precious years. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!"

Elvis, a Siberian Husky that Sharon adopted, became a fixture in the Osbourne household alongside Sharon and Ozzy's pack of pets.

The family has always been known for their love of animals -- dogs, cats, even rescue pigs -- but Elvis held a special place in Sharon's heart. He was often seen curled up on her lap during interviews.