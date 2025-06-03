Cute Dog Survives Deadly Police Involved Shooting in California, Video Shows

Play video content Fresno Police Department

A cute little pooch got caught up in a fatal police involved shooting in California and miraculously survived, according to new dramatic video.

In fact, the doggie was an eyewitness to the brutal violence that claimed the life of Joanna Lopez, who was killed by police while holding a bystander at knifepoint in Fresno.

The Fresno PD recently released body-worn camera footage, which captured every moment of the shocking April 10 incident.

Check it out ... cops raced to a bus stop after receiving a call of a woman making suicidal statements.

When officers arrived, they encountered Lopez, who pulled out a large knife and took an elderly person hostage on the sidewalk to use as a human shield.

Officers drew their service weapons and repeatedly ordered Lopez to drop the knife.

Smack dab in the middle of the tense situation is the small canine, who is watching it all escalate.

Finally, one officer opens fire at Lopez after she refuses to follow his commands, and she drops to the ground with a bullet to the head.