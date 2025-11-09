Cops Called to Jeff Bezos' Mansion Over Kris Jenner's Birthday Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party was so wild it had the neighbors calling police ... 'cause TMZ has learned cops were called to Jeff Bezos' mansion after multiple noise complaints from her star-studded party.

We're told by people who were at the party that cops were dispatched to Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $165 million Beverly Hills estate Saturday night after nearby residents reported loud music and disturbances echoing through the hills. We're told police spoke with security and issued a warning.

Our sources say the noise was off the charts because Bruno Mars performed live at the party, and the crowd went absolutely nuts.