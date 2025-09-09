Fabolous Tweaks Performance At Jeeter NY Launch After Noise Complaints

Fabolous found himself in quite the "lituation" last night performing at Jeeter's grand introduction into New York State -- all because he had to keep the outdoor noise to a minimum!!!

Jeeter is the top-selling cannabis pre-roll brand in North America, and the superstar rapper was on hand to commemorate the launch while also connecting with the company's founders.

Play video content Jeeters

A source connected to the event tells TMZ Hip Hip that Manhattan locals near the Somewhere Nowhere rooftop, where Fab performed, began to complain about the noise and we're told Fab and DJ Boof complied to keep the music turned down to optimal levels.

Apparently, the crowd did too ... or they were nice and blazed. You can hear DJ Boof tell the crowd at one point to get a little louder.

Fab ripped through his hits such as "You Be Killin Em" and "Make Me Better" without a hitch and thanked the crowd for helping him get through his first-ever "noise-controlled" performance. 😂

NYC can be an unpredictable place but Fab and Boof are veterans to the scene ... always keepin' it gangsta.