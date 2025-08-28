Deion Sanders Says Colorado's Folsom Field Reeks of Weed During Games

Deion Sanders is picking up on a unique tradition in Boulder ... admitting he's noticed Colorado fans have a knack for sparking up in the second quarter of Buffaloes games -- making the whole place reek of weed!!

Coach Prime opened up on the act during a sit-down interview with CBS Sports Colorado this week ... when he was asked about anything at Folsom Field that has surprised him so far in his tenure with the program.

Sooo the student section in Boulder has their own unique tradition 😂🌲 pic.twitter.com/jAKjg1OvHQ — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 28, 2025 @Romi_Bean

"Yeah," the Hall of Famer said. "The smell of weed in the second quarter surprises the heck out of me. Like, every game I'm like, 'Dang.' Like, it seems like a light-up quarter."

"Like, I'm serious. It's a TV timeout. It never fails and I'm like, 'Wow!'"

Prime pointed out how he's never toked up himself ... so it's all pretty new to him.

Of course, Colorado was one of the first states to legalize recreational cannabis more than a decade ago ... so apparently the folks in town are seasoned vets when it comes to ganja.