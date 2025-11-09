Kylie Jenner Flips Off Photogs Arriving To Kris Jenner’s Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner was feeling sassy and unbothered Saturday night ... giving the paparazzi a little attitude as she rolled up to her mom Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday party.

The makeup mogul was photographed arriving at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $165 million estate where the party was underway, and she made quite the entrance ... flashing a middle finger to waiting photographers from inside her car.

But don't get it twisted ... Kylie wasn't in a bad mood. If anything, she was feeling playful and full of that classic Kardashian-Jenner confidence. Dressed to kill for the affair, Kylie looked glowing as she joined hundreds of A-listers celebrating her mom.