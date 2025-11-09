Kylie Jenner Flips Off Photogs Arriving To Kris Jenner’s Birthday Party
Kylie Jenner Flips the Bird at Photogs!!! All in Good Fun at Kris' 70th
Kylie Jenner was feeling sassy and unbothered Saturday night ... giving the paparazzi a little attitude as she rolled up to her mom Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday party.
The makeup mogul was photographed arriving at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $165 million estate where the party was underway, and she made quite the entrance ... flashing a middle finger to waiting photographers from inside her car.
But don't get it twisted ... Kylie wasn't in a bad mood. If anything, she was feeling playful and full of that classic Kardashian-Jenner confidence. Dressed to kill for the affair, Kylie looked glowing as she joined hundreds of A-listers celebrating her mom.
The guest list was major Hollywood power ... Oprah Winfrey, Adele, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and even Bruno Mars, who sources tell TMZ performed at the bash.
Kylie showed up, showed out, and flipped out ... in the most Kylie way possible.