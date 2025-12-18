Kim Kardashian Says She Threw Her Back Out Studying for Bar Exam

Play video content Hulu

Who knew studying was a full-contact sport? Kim Kardashian hurt more than her pride on her journey to failing the bar exam ... according to a clip from her reality show.

On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kim revealed she suffered a back injury while preparing for the California Bar legal exam.

She complained, "I threw my back out, and it’s like, every time I think I get to another step, something pulls me back."

She tearfully continued ... "There’s all these f***ing roadblocks, and I’m not a pity-party kind of girl, but last night, I was like, 'Why the f*** is this happening? I can hardly walk.'"

Kim seemed to find a whole new level of respect for what her late father went through to become a lawyer.

"It's really a lot. Now I really really get it," she said. "I had no clue it was going be this emotional."

As you know ... despite all her hard work, Kim did not pass the July exam, which is understandable considering many people fail the bar the first time.

In an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," Kim said she sees law as the next phase of her career ... and it still could happen for her. In California, there's no limit to the number of times you can retake the bar, so stay tuned.