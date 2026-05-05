Kim Kardashian Didn't Take Bar Exam in February, Won't in July Either

Kim Kardashian's last call came in July 2025, we've learned ... because she stayed out of the bar exam room in February -- and she won't be there in July either.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Kim plans to wait until at least 2027 to retake the bar exam after failing the test a little less than a year ago.

We're told she plans on trying again ... though whether she will in February 2027 is unclear at this time. Kim has a lot of time to mull it over -- the final deadline to sign up for the February 2027 exam is January 4 next year.

As you know ... Kim announced she fell short of passing the bar in November -- thanking her supporters and letting her haters know the law dream ain't dead.

She even called out Ray J for making claims about her in a lawsuit he filed ... accusing him of torpedoing her chances of becoming a lawyer -- so, we know she's still taking the dream seriously.

Play video content Video: Kim Kardashian Reacts To Failing Bar Exam Hulu

In the meantime, Kim will have to settle for shooting a reality TV show, running a multibillion-dollar shapewear company and shining on the Met Gala red carpet ... the horror!