Kim Kardashian Awarded Big Payday Despite Man Claiming Judgment Would Ruin Him

Despite Claims He Would Be Ruined

Kim Kardashian scored a massive six-figure award in legal fees from a man who unsuccessfully sued her, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the reality star and mogul was awarded $167K of the $186K she requested from Ivan Cantu after she successfully shut down his lawsuit.

As TMZ first reported, Cantu sued after Kim posted his photo on social media when she intended to post a photo of a different man with the same name — a death row inmate she was advocating for. Kim argued the mix-up was an honest mistake that she corrected immediately, while Cantu claimed the incident caused significant harm to his life.

Ultimately, the judge sided with Kim and dismissed the claims. She then sought to recover her legal fees from Cantu.