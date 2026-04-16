Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Man Complaining About Her $128K Demand

Kim Kardashian is unbothered by a man’s claim that he will be financially ruined if forced to pay her a six-figure sum in court, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Kim scoffed at Ivan Cantu’s plea that he not be on the hook for $128K in legal fees she requested after his lawsuit was tossed out.

Ivan sued Kim for emotional distress after she posted his photo and mistook him for a death row inmate.

Kim quickly deleted the photo after realizing she had posted a photo of Ivan, who has the same name as the alleged murderer that Kim was advocating for not to be executed. She denied she did anything wrong. A judge sided with Kim and dismissed all claims.

After the win, Kim asked the court to order Ivan to pay $128K in legal bills she racked up fighting the lawsuit. As TMZ first reported, Ivan begged the court not to make him pay, claiming he is a father who doesn’t have the money to pay Kim’s bill.

Ivan pointed out that Kim is a billionaire who doesn’t actually need the money.

Kim doesn’t see it that way. She said that Ivan’s lawsuit was “clearly meritless” and meant to thwart her constitutional right to speak out about matters of criminal justice reform.

“He undoubtedly thought he could force a payout based on her celebrity and wealth,” her lawyer added. “But his gambit failed, and now he refuses to accept the consequences of his actions.”

She said Ivan did not present a single valid argument for him not to have to pay the legal bill. Her lawyers scoffed at his appeals for sympathy and unsupported claims of inability to pay.