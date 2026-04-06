Kim Kardashian Raves About David Grutman in Foreword for His New Book

Kim Kardashian says she learned a lot about success from hospitality mogul David Grutman.

In the foreword for his upcoming book "Take It Personal" -- which comes out April 14 -- the reality star-turned-businesswoman raved about her BFF.

She reflected on how her friendship with David influenced her journey as an entrepreneur, writing ... "When David Grutman has something to teach, you definitely want to listen."

Kim gushed about David's commitment to both personal and professional connections "in a time when so much of our interaction happens on our phones."

She wrote ... "He has this way of making you feel like you've known him forever, even if you've just been introduced."

Over the course of their years-long friendship, KK recalled how David taught her "so much" about generosity, showing up, and dreaming big.

She even dished about the most important thing she learned from him, writing ... "He taught me that success isn't just about reaching the top -- it's about bringing people with you."