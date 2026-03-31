Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Family Tokyo Trip
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Check Out Our Family Tokyo Trip!!!
Published
Here comes double the trouble because Kim and Khloe are teaming up for a family vacay in Japan! The Kardashians took their kiddos to have a lil fun in Tokyo, and they shared some special moments on the Gram!
From visiting iconic museums to scoring claw machine wins, the famous family surely knows how to have a good time! They even stopped to pose with samurai swords!
Scroll through the gallery to get a glimpse of the fun-filled trip!