Kim and Khloé Kardashian Gush Over Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Kylie & Timmy Were First In, Last Out at Malibu Dinner

Play video content Khloé in Wonder Land

Kim and Khloé Kardashian couldn't be prouder of their little sister Kylie Jenner ... and according to their new "Khloé in Wonder Land" interview, they're pretty happy with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet as well!

The sisters just dropped Part 2 of their podcast sit-down, and they start talking about a small dinner of about 12 people they recently held in Malibu, California.

Of course these days, with everyone leading their own very busy lives, Kim and Khloé admitted they're usually not able to carve out a whole lot of time for these things and end up leaving after a few minutes ... but this time was different.

Kim said, "I was really proud Kylie came and stayed till 1:30 in the morning ... She was, like, the first one there and the last to leave."

Khloé agreed, saying, "Her and Timmy had the best time."

Last week, we got shots of Kylie and Tim enjoying themselves during an intimate dinner in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

We're told the two were totally into each other, smiling, laughing, and chatting all night.