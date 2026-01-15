Caitlyn Jenner Gives Timothée Chalamet Her Seal of Approval

Play video content BACKGRID

Caitlyn Jenner's signing off on her daughter's relationship with Timothée Chalamet ... calling him a good kid and phenomenal actor.

The reality star and former Olympian chatted with a photog at LAX ... and, though she didn't dive into deets on her daughter's romance with the A-list actor, she did say she's met Chalamet and calls him a "great kid."

CJ says she saw "Marty Supreme" -- adding Chalamet's a very talented actor -- but, more importantly, he's good to Kylie Jenner, which is all Caitlyn really cares about.

Timothée and Kylie were first linked back in early 2023 ... and, while they first kept their relationship quiet with clandestine taco runs, they've since taken their romance out into the open.

Kylie's been Timothée's date to multiple awards shows this month ... including the Critics Choice Awards, where he said he loved her in his Best Actor acceptance speech.

Jenner also accompanied Chalamet to the Golden Globes where he won another statue and they packed on some PDA ... and, we're sure she'll be his date to the Academy Awards in March as well.