Kylie Jenner Goes Gold at the Golden Globes for Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner aren't just attending awards season ... they're dominating it.

The couple stole the show again with a serious makeout during a commercial break.

Kylie popped up Sunday night at the Golden Globes to support boyfriend, who took home the Golden Globe award for best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance in "Marty Supreme."

While Kylie skipped the red carpet, she still managed to turn the night into her personal runway. Just before the show kicked off, Kylie teased her look on Instagram, revealing a jaw dropping gold gown that clung to every curve.

She paired the dress with Christian Louboutin heels, a vintage Gucci clutch, and enough diamonds to light up the entire Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom.

Kylie's custom Lorraine Schwartz jewelry was the real showstopper, featuring diamond rings and statement earrings totaling 75 carats.

Timothée, meanwhile, kept things cool and classic in an all black ensemble, rocking a vest, blazer, and pants tucked into boots. He topped off the look with a silver necklace.