Timothée Chalamet Expresses His Love For Kylie Jenner At Critics Choice Awards

Timothée Chalamet just took his romance with Kylie Jenner into the stratosphere while accepting his award at the Critics Choice Awards ... dishing a special shoutout to her during his acceptance speech for Best Actor.

While accepting his award, Timmy took a moment towards the end of his speech to thank his "partner of three years" Kylie Jenner -- who was seated in the audience in support of her "Marty Supreme" star boyfriend.

Timothée Chalamet ended his Best Actor speech by thanking Kylie Jenner:



"Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." pic.twitter.com/RnLVIAGPxm — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 5, 2026 @SpencerAlthouse

Chalamet thanks Jenner for their "foundation" and says "I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart" ... as the camera cuts to Kylie mouthing "I love you" back.

As we know, Timmy and Kylie have been side-by-side more than ever this weekend as TC relishes in the success of his critic-loving Christmas Day film.

TMZ obtained footage of the happy couple at the at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala Saturday night, sharing an award-winning smooch as they exit the event.

Kylie even showed off her look for the night on Instagram -- a bright Marty Supreme orange dress paired with matching orange nails for the event -- and eagle-eyed fans noticed Timothée had dropped a comment on her post, leaving several orange hearts and sending the internet into a frenzy.

We also got video of the couple at their table for the Palm Springs Convention Center event, taking selfies with fans and looking relaxed, happy, and totally into each other.