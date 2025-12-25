Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Go 'Gingerbread Official' For Christmas

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are taking their relationship to a major next step ... the Kardashian's Christmas gingerbread house.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed in an Instagram story posted by Travis Barker's step-daughter -- Atiana De La Hoya -- that there's a certain someone that has been added to this year's iconic festive, family tradition ... and it is none other than Kylie's jingle bell boo Timothee Chalamet.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their creative, and bold gingerbread houses that are displayed every year without a doubt, and include all the family members -- multiplying as each year passes by ... so for Timmy to be included this year, is kinda a big deal.

As we know ... Timmy and Kylie have been all-in since April 2023 when the lovebirds first started dating -- with Kylie's ride seen in photographs parked outside Timothee's L.A. home.

They also went out in public, going for a taco run together while also sucking face at a Beyoncé concert ... and now, 2 years later, they're even attending premieres as a couple -- most recently for Timmy's movie "Marty Supreme" that came out on Christmas day.

It's currently unknown if Timothée actually attended any of the Kardashian-Jenner xmas festivities this year ... but with the looks of this, seems like we may be seeing the award-winning actor around a lot more for future family affairs.

