Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller FaceTime Knicks After NBA Cup Win

The New York Knicks are NBA Cup champions after defeating the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night in Las Vegas ... and the victors made sure to (virtually) celebrate with their biggest A-list fans -- Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller!!

Karl-Anthony Towns shared the evidence on Instagram that the two hit his line after their 124-113 win ... and while it's just screenshots of their conversation, the images show the two thespians were totally pumped.

"Marty Supreme approved," Towns wrote on the picture featuring Chalamet.

Of course ... that is a shoutout to Timmy C's new movie, "Marty Supreme" coming out on Christmas Day ... which is said to be "loosely inspired by American table tennis player Marty Reisman."

“Who just called you?”



“TIMMYYYYY”



KAT connected with Timmy Marty Supreme while holding the Cup 💯 pic.twitter.com/HnT3bNown8 — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2025 @NBA

While the team was hyped to take home their first-ever NBA Cup championship ... they opted to keep the celebrations tame ... probably with the idea that they would rather save the rager for a potential NBA title.

Still ... the NBA Cup MVP, Jalen Brunson, was asked postgame if he believed the team would have a parade down the Canyon of Heroes to celebrate the win ... but he was quick to shut that idea down.

Jalen Brunson was asked by a reporter about a potential parade for the Knicks' NBA Cup championship 😅



"I don't think we're having a parade" 😂



"I think it's good that we won this. The way we won it is special as well" pic.twitter.com/224WClw9FK — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 17, 2025 @sny_knicks

"I don't think we're having a parade," he said.