Jaime Jaquez Jr. Not Worried About Sixth Man Award Race, Focused On Winning Games!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the current favorite to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award ... but he tells TMZ Sports he's not thinking about his trophy case ... all he wants to do is win games.

The Miami Heat role player has been great off the bench this season ... averaging nearly 16 points a game, 5.8 rebounds, and five assists a contest so far.

When we caught up with the 24-year-old this week ... he said he's doing his best to keep the team first ... and not let the online chatter about his chances at 6MOY get to him.

"It's kinda hard, everybody's on social media. So, of course, you see it. But I try not to pay attention. My focus right now is on the team. I think when you win, good things happen for individuals."

"Focusing on winning is the most important part for me."

The Heat is currently in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings ... but Jaquez is confident that with more scouting and planning, his squad will pick up steam.

Off the court, Jaquez is giving back this holiday season -- joining Raising Cane's for its annual bike giveaway -- helping the famous chicken joint give out more than 4,000 sets of wheels and helmets to the youth.