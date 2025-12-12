Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kobe Bryant, Shaq Ball From First NBA Championship Sells for Record $508K

By TMZ Staff
Getty Composite

No surprise here ... the game-ball from Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal's first NBA championship win just made history at auction -- selling for an insane $500K!

TMZ Sports confirmed the amount of the winning bid -- a little over two weeks after Sotheby's placed the rare Spalding call in their Winter Sports Classic lot.

Sothebys

To be precise, the 2000 NBA Finals game ball sold for $508,000 -- a new record for a championship-clinching basketball. Sotheby's says the previous high mark belonged to the Oklahoma City Thunder's Game 7 ball from the 2025 NBA Finals, which sold for just over $107,000.

So, yeah, blowout.

And, it makes sense why the Lakers' ball sold for so much, beating expectations (which were already high), considering the historic nature of the ball.

It was also the Purple and Golds first title since 1988, when they won with Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Finals MVP James Worthy.

Getty

Of course, the Kobe-Shaq duo is considered one of the best in NBA history, dominating for years and winning three championships together before O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat.

Congrats to the proud owner of one of the coolest pieces of Lakers memorabilia ever!

