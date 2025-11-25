Kobe Bryant’s First NBA Championship Game Ball To Hit Auction, Could Fetch $300K+

A piece of L.A. basketball history is hitting the auction block -- the game ball used by Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the Lakers when they won the 2000 NBA Finals!!

TMZ Sports has learned bidding for the item is part of the Sotheby's "Winter Sports Classic" ... with the company showcasing $30 million worth of sports memorabilia at The Breuer Building in New York.

The ball -- from Game 6 of the Lakers vs. Pacers showdown, which L.A. won, 116-111 -- is among the many iconic items looking for new homes.

It was the first NBA championship for L.A. since 1988 ... and the start of Kobe and Shaq's epic dynasty.

We're told this precious equipment could fetch between $300,000 and $500,000!

This game ball isn't the only gem in the lineup -- a full set of the Chicago Bulls championship rings will also be up for grabs.

There's also Kevin Durant's game-worn Golden State Warriors debut jersey from October 25, 2016.

On the baseball side, Shohei Ohtani's used threads from the Dodgers' 2024 "Jackie Robinson Day" game is slated to find a new owner.

"The exhibition captures the evolution of greatness across generations," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectibles.

"It’s an unprecedented moment for collectors and fans alike to experience the artistry, history, and emotional power of sport under one roof."