Jason Collins, NBA's First Openly Gay Player, Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Former NBA center Jason Collins -- the league's first openly gay player -- has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently undergoing treatment.

The league released a statement on Thursday on behalf of Collins and his family ... calling on his fans to send positive vibes his way as he deals with the medical condition.

"Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason's health and well-being," the NBA said.

No further details were provided.

Collins, 46, was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft and played for the then-New Jersey Nets until 2008. The 7-foot center also suited up for the Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Hawks, Celtics, and Wizards.

He returned to the Nets when they relocated to Brooklyn and retired in November 2014.

During his NBA career, Collins revealed he was gay, being the first active player to do so in league history. He received widespread support throughout the NBA, including endorsements from Kobe Bryant and then-commissioner David Stern.

Collins wore jersey No. 98 with the BK Nets to honor Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old man who was brutally murdered on October 12, 1998, in Wyoming because he was gay.

"When I put on my jersey, I was making a statement to myself, my family, and my friends," Collins said about the tribute.