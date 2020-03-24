NBA's Jason Collins Has Coronavirus, 'Terrible Headache' & Chest Tightness

Breaking News

Ex-NBA stud Jason Collins has tested positive for coronavirus ... and he says he feels so crappy, he's considering a return trip to the hospital Tuesday.

The 41-year-old former center says he took a trip to New York City earlier this month for the Brooklyn Nets' pride night game on March 4 ... and believes he contracted COVID-19 while there.

Collins says his symptoms started with a "terrible headache" just a few days later on March 11 ... and then quickly progressed.

"A few days later I had a fever and then the cough," Collins said. "On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest."

Collins added, "I’m home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today."

The good news for JC ... he says initial tests Saturday showed his lungs were clear.

In the meantime, Collins -- who played 14 seasons in the NBA (and was famously the first openly gay man to play in an NBA game) -- is pleading with people to social-distance to stop the spread of the virus.