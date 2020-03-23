Charles Barkley Tests Negative For Coronavirus ... After Scare
3/23/2020 8:08 AM PT
Great news for Charles Barkley ... the NBA legend says he does NOT have the coronavirus -- saying his test results came back negative Monday morning.
"I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support," Chuck said in a statement. "You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being."
The 57-year-old was concerned earlier this month that he might have contracted the virus ... this after he said he experienced flu-like symptoms after some cross-country traveling.
Barkley told his "NBA on TNT" co-hosts on March 12 he wasn't feeling well ... and that he was self-quarantining just in case he did have the virus.
But, Charles said he's all good this week ... "I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning & they are negative."
Of course, Chuck is one of the lucky ones ... several in the NBA world HAVE tested positive for the virus already this month, with Kevin Durant and Marcus Smart confirming their cases last week.
