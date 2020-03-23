Charles Barkley Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Scare

Breaking News

Great news for Charles Barkley ... the NBA legend says he does NOT have the coronavirus -- saying his test results came back negative Monday morning.

"I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support," Chuck said in a statement. "You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being."

The 57-year-old was concerned earlier this month that he might have contracted the virus ... this after he said he experienced flu-like symptoms after some cross-country traveling.

Barkley told his "NBA on TNT" co-hosts on March 12 he wasn't feeling well ... and that he was self-quarantining just in case he did have the virus.

But, Charles said he's all good this week ... "I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning & they are negative."