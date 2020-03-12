Charles Barkley In Self-Quarantine After Taking Test For Coronavirus

Breaking News TMZ.com

Charles Barkley says he's in the middle of a self-quarantine after getting tested for the coronavirus ... this after admitting he hasn't been feeling well.

Sir Chuck called into TNT's "NBA On TNT" broadcast Thursday night and said he's in self-quarantine for 48 hours as he awaits test results on the coronavirus.

The NBA Hall of Famer said he's been feeling under the weather after traveling from New York City to Atlanta, and that's why he went for a coronavirus test.

Remember ... Charles was one of the first celebs publicly advocating for the cancelation of March Madness earlier this week due to the deadly pandemic. The powers that be eventually scrapped the big dance altogether after conferences started canceling their own tournaments.