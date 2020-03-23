Rudy Gobert Says He's Lost His Sense Of Taste, Smell After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Breaking News

NBA star Rudy Gobert says he's suffering from some awful side effects of the Coronavirus ... claiming he's lost his sense of both taste AND smell since his diagnosis.

"Loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms," the Utah Jazz center said Sunday. "Haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days."

The 27-year-old was officially diagnosed with COVID-19 back on March 11 -- remember, it was his positive test results that spurred NBA commish Adam Silver to suspend league-play indefinitely.

But, Gobert had seemed to be recovering well ... until this weekend, when he revealed he's having trouble tasting and smelling things.

"Anyone experiencing the same thing?" Gobert said.

According to reports, others with the virus have said they share similar issues ... although the CDC and WHO say the most common symptoms are fever, cough, fatigue and respiratory problems.

Gobert is one of several NBA players who have contracted the virus this month ... Kevin Durant, Marcus Smart and two unnamed Lakers players -- among others -- have all tested positive in the last few days.