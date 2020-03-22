Canada Issues Olympics Ultimatum, Postpone Or We're Out

Breaking News

Canada ain't playin' around ... demanding officials postpone the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo for a year -- or they will NOT compete.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee have fired off their ultimatum to the International Olympic Committee ... saying they have "made the difficult decision to not send Canadian teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020."

The Canadians feel the coronavirus pandemic isn't just a risk to athletes -- but families and spectators as well.

"With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games," the joint statement read.

"Containing the virus must be our paramount concern. We are in the midst of a global health crisis that is far more significant than sport."

As we previously reported, multiple Team USA sports -- including Gymnastics and Swimming -- feel the same way. They are also calling for the IOC to postpone the games.