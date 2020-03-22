Coronavirus Survival Tips

There has been a lot of talk about how you contract the coronavirus, and this vid really explains it well, so we thought you'd want to watch.

It's interesting. It illustrates how the virus spreads in the body, and how preventative measures keep you protected.

It also vividly -- and alarmingly -- shows how the way we deal with the virus in the early stages determines how it will evolve in the later stages. In other words, the way it begins determines the way it ends.

The video doesn't sugarcoat the danger ... it explains it especially well.

It also explains and illustrates how soap is the magic weapon against the coronavirus.