Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama, Rihanna Join Virtual DJ Set During Coronavirus

Bernie Sanders needs to kill time somehow, now that all campaigns have taken a back seat to the coronavirus pandemic, so why not take in a concert with the likes of Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg?

Well, yes, that's precisely what happened Saturday night when DJ D-Nice threw a Social Distancing Dance Party and more than 100,000 people, including Janet Jackson and Dwyane Wade, turned up and out.

It all went down on Instagram live and it lasted for hours! D-Nice said, "Music is a vibration. It is a universal language. It is who I am. It is what I do as a DJ."

He went on ... "It is a part of my life's purpose to help people relax and enjoy themselves. What was just a whim has become a movement in less than 4 days. I am honored by love and support."