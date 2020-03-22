Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Providing Free Meals During Vegas Shutdown

Exclusive

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Vegas is still serving customers during the 30-day "stay home" order -- but strictly from its kitchen.

Yes, the only people coming to the stage at the strip joint will be the chefs, according to its honchos ... who tell us the kitchen will be open for those in need of food assistance in the Las Vegas valley.

Nevada governor Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure earlier this week of all non-essential businesses, urging residents to stay inside to avoid contracting the virus. Businesses that serve food and provide delivery, drive-thru, pick-up or curbside service can stay open.

We're told the Hustler Club's looking out for seniors, too -- they'll deliver the free food to people who are at least 60 years old, while curbside pickup is available for everyone else.

The free meal service is being offered daily from noon to 6 PM while supplies last.